City police find drugs, gun, cash in traffic stop


Published: Tue, June 6, 2017 @ 9:42 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police Monday found a loaded .357-Magnum, marijuana, crack cocaine, heroin and $1,185 cash on a man pulled over for an improper turn.

Reports said Jamel Patton, 21, of West Princeton Avenue, was stopped about 6:35 p.m. at Willis Avenue and Market Street and was searched because he was acting nervous and did not know how old he was.

Police found the gun in his pockets. Reports said Patton then told police he had drugs and he retrieved the drugs from his buttocks.

Patton was taken to the Mahoning County jail on drug and weapons charges. Patton told police he gave them his brother's information when they first stopped him, reports said.

