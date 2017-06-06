YOUNGSTOWN

A mother of two girls under age 5 will travel to Africa to spread her wealth of knowledge to impoverished children.

Elizabeth Danyi of Struthers, a Stambaugh Charter Academy teacher, said simply, “I’ve got to do it.”

From July 15 to 23, she’ll be on a volunteer trip in Arusha, Tanzania.

Although the cost of the trip, through International Volunteers HQ, is an affordable $600, the cost of the plane ticket – $2,500 – is not.

But it’s something Danyi is determined to do, because it's been a dream of hers since she was 3.

But Danyl found she was unable to in high school and college due to a number of obstacles, including the cost. "Then I graduated [from Youngstown State University], got married and had kids and said, ‘Well, I guess it’s never going to happen.’”

And then she had an epiphany.

Read what that was in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.