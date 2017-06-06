BROOKFIELD — The Brookfield Police Department has issued an endangered missing-child advisory for a Masury teen who was last seen Monday.

The advisory is not an Amber Alert, but officials say Logan B. Nichols, 16, does not have enough medicine for a medical condition and is believed to be in danger, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Nichols was last seen on Budd Street in Masury at 8:40 p.m. Monday. He is believed to be with his father Mark Nichols, who does not have custody rights. They are believed to be driving a white 2015 Kia Soul with Pennsylvania license plate JSH 0683.

Brady Nichols is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds with sandy blonde hair, blue eyes and a cross on each thumb.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brookfield Police Department at 330-675-2730.