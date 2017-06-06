BOARDMAN — A township woman is accused of taping a child to a chair in a basement while she went to the YMCA.

Police arrested Susan Malysa, 32, of Roche Way on a felony child endangering charge about 12 p.m. Monday at the YMCA on McClurg Road. She was there with another one of her children.

According to a police report, a relative of Malysa reported to police that she went to the Roche Way because she was worried about the welfare of a child who lived there. That's when she found the 11-year-old boy duct-taped to a chair.

Police found the child on the chair, with his legs taped to the chair, his arms taped together, and his mouth taped shut.

Malysa was scheduled to appear in court today.