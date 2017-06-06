BOARDMAN

A township mother faces a felony child-endangering charge after police accused her of duct-taping her son to a chair and leaving him in a basement while she went to the YMCA’s pool.

Charged is Susan Malysa, 32, of Roche Way. Township police arrested her Monday at the Davis Family YMCA’s outdoor pool area, according to a police report. She is in the Mahoning County jail on a $10,000 bond.

The charges stem from a report township police received shortly before noon Monday when someone stopped by Malysa’s home to check on the welfare of a child. They reportedly found the 11-year-old boy duct-taped to a chair in the basement.

When police arrived, they reportedly observed his legs were taped to the metal chair, his arms were taped together, and his mouth was taped shut.

Emergency medical responders were dispatched to the scene to check on the child, who was “cold and shaking.”

The police report on the incident notes a previous report alleging abuse by Malysa was filed in April 2016. According to that report, in which Malysa is not named, a child reported to his school counselor a woman “had been hitting him with a hammer as a form of discipline.”

Read more about the case in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.