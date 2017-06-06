JOBS
Australia confirms 2 citizens dead in London Bridge attack


Published: Tue, June 6, 2017 @ 6:46 p.m.

LONDON (AP) — Australia's foreign minister has confirmed that two Australians were killed in the van and knife attacks on London Bridge and London's Borough Market.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop says in a statement: "The Australian government is deeply saddened to confirm that two Australians have been killed in the London terrorist attack."

Bishop has not revealed their names. But London police say Australian nurse Kirsty Boden, 26, is among the seven killed. The family of 21-year-old London-based nanny Sara Zelenak says she had not been heard of since the attack. Another two Australians are recovering from stab wounds to the neck.

