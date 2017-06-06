AUSTINTOWN — Another Austintown schools principal has apparently been demoted.

Following former Austintown Middle School principal James Penk’s demotion to an assistant principal at Austintown Fitch High School on Tuesday, a reorganization of the principals at all Austintown schools also landed former Austintown Intermediate School principal Jeff Swavel at Fitch as an another assistant principal.

Swavel received a written reprimand in May after a camera set up by cafeteria workers produced pictures of him taking food from the school cafeteria. He reportedly paid for the food later and told administrators it was an oversight.

The reorganization plan will reduce the number of principals in the district from 13 to 12.

The press release cites budget concerns with 250 fewer students expected in the 2017-2018 school year.