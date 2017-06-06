CLEVELAND — Four people have been indicted in an alleged conspiracy to mail heroin from California to the Warren area, the U.S. Attorney said today.

Named in the seven-count indictment are Derrick Eggleston, 31, and Rachael Sherman, 38, both of Warren, and Alexander Zamudio, 43, and Zoany Zamudio, 38, both of Victorville, Calif.

The defendants conspired to possess with the intent to distribute and to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin between September and November 2015, according to the indictment. There are 28 grams in an ounce.

Alexander Zamudio mailed heroin from California to Sherman’s Warren residence, where Eggleston picked up the heroin and compensated Sherman, according to the indictment.

Eggleston mailed money from Warren to Alexander in California, the U.S. Attorney said.

Zoany Zamudio replaced Alexander Zamudio as Eggleston’s point of contact when Alexander was incarcerated, the indictment said.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and is being prosecuted by David M. Toepfer, a Youngstown-based assistant U.S. Attorney.