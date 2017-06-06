YOUNGSTOWN — An anti-fracking charter amendment could be on Youngstown’s ballot for a seventh time this November along with a proposal that drastically changes elections in the city.

The anti-fracking proposal is similar to the six others that have been rejected by city voters – twice in 2013 and 2014, in November 2015 and November 2016.

But there is one key addition: The new proposal would restrict the city from using water and wastewater money for economic development projects. This is something that has attracted attention because of a lawsuit by four water customers questioning whether the practice is legal, and because of an ongoing state investigation into NYO Property Group subsidiaries using $2.27 million in water and wastewater funds for three projects.

The city has awarded $8 million for economic development projects from the two funds since 2009.

“It’s something that’s been done for many years and would hamstring the city if it wasn’t allowed,” Mayor John A. McNally said.

The other proposed charter amendment would, if approved, eliminate political-party primaries, replacing them with nonpartisan ones in which the top two vote-getters face each other in the November general election.

