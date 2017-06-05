YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a man who parked next to a police cruiser late Sunday with loud music playing from his car had 37 bags of crack cocaine in his pocket.

Joseph Dawson, 20, of Youngstown, is expected to be arraigned today in municipal court on charges of possession of crack cocaine and traffic charges.

Two officers were in the Circle K, 1821 Mahoning Ave., about 11:15 p.m. Sunday and they could hear loud music playing from a car outside the store.

Dawson was the driver of that car and he pulled in the parking lot and parked next to a cruiser and left the motor running and music playing and came inside, reports said.

Officers took Dawson outside to question him and Dawson told them he did not have a license, reports said. Reports said officers cuffed him to take him into custody before writing him citations for loud music and driving without a license and Dawson told them he had nothing illegal on him.

Reports said officers found the bags of crack cocaine in a larger plastic bag and over $400 cash in his pockets. Dawson told police the drugs were for his personal use, reports said.