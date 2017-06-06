JOBS
UPDATE | Both sides rest in murder trial in which defendant is acting as his own lawyer


Published: Mon, June 5, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Closing arguments are expected Tuesday in the aggravated murder trial of a man accused of stabbing a woman more than 70 times.

Both prosecutors and the defendant, David Hackett, 54, of New York Avenue, who is acting as own lawyer, rested their cases this afternoon before Judge John Durkin in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Hackett is accused of the October 2013 slaying of Collena Carpenter, 30, of Homeworth in Columbiana County. Carpenter’s body was found near West Avenue in Youngstown.

Hackett faces charges of aggravated murder, kidnapping and aggravated robbery. Testimony began May 31.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

