WARREN

United Way of Trumbull County will host a nine hole golf outing for golfers that don’t have all day to spend on the golf course. “The Nine is Fine” golf outing will take place at 12:30 p.m. with a shot gun start at 1:30 June 19 at Trumbull Country Club and will feature two 9-hole tournaments, one on front and one on back. Prizes will be given to the two hole-in-one winners for each tournament. Snacks and refreshments will be provided and social hours open to everyone from 4 to 6. Hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine to be served. Sponsorship and golf registration deadline is June 12. Cost is $90 per golfer or $360 per foursome. For information call 330-369-1000, ext. 29.