HOWLAND — About 140 judges and magistrates from around Ohio are in the Mahoning Valley for the four-day annual conference of the state’s probate, domestic relations and juvenile court judges.

The event, based at the Avalon Inn, began today with a 41⁄2-hour program for probate judges and magistrates concerning the probate court’s role in combating financial exploitation of elderly people.

“It’s beyond frequent; it’s epidemic,” retired Trumbull County Probate Judge Thomas Swift said of financial abuse of the elderly.

Sometimes, family members, who are substance abusers, take elderly people’s medications and money, said Judge Swift, who sits three or four days a week as a visiting judge.

“We’re starting to see more and more in the abuse area, people taking advantage of power of attorneys of the elderly, and scams from flim-flam artists,” as the population ages, said Mahoning County Probate Judge Robert Rusu.

