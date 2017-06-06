JOBS
State reps back educators in opposition to HB 49


Published: Mon, June 5, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Ed Villone, Youngstown State University Police Academy coordinator, said House Bill 49 is like an abusive relationship when it comes to educators and the state Legislature.

“It’s just one little thing at a time we are getting picked away at, whether it’s sick leave, vacation time, whatever it be,” he said. “This reminds me of another analogy of someone that’s in a bad relationship – domestic violence. You’re continuing to get beat down until finally you just give in and say, ‘OK, I guess that’s all I’m worth,’ and I don’t think that’s where we want to be.”

HB 49 will create a review process for tenured professors, reduce sick leave and require financial disclosure statements for textbook requirements.

State Reps. John Boccieri of Poland, D-59th, and Michele Lepore-Hagan of Youngstown, D-58th, voiced opposition to the bill at YSU this afternoon and said they will continue to speak out against the attack on educators.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

