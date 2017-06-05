BOARDMAN — Another local big-box retailer is closing its doors in Boardman.

The Staples retailer on Doral Drive will close permanently July 8.

Electronics retailer HH Gregg, formerly on U.S. Route 224 in Boardman, closed in April.

A statement issued by the company said the closure was part of “aggressive action” to “right-size” their retail footprint in the face of consumers continuing to shift to online retailers.

Staples locations in Niles as well as Hermitage will remain open.

