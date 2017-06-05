ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Orange County sheriff’s office says it hopes to identify the gunman in a workplace shooting near Orlando at its next briefing this afternoon.

The briefing is planned for 1 p.m. Monday.

In a news conference, Sheriff Jerry Demings called the shooting that left four men and one woman dead early Monday a “tragic incident.”

“It’s a sad day for us once again in Orange County,” he said. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the victims.”

Demings says the shooter, described as a 45-year-old disgruntled former worker at the awnings manufacturing plant, also shot and killed himself. Seven people survived.

Gov. Rick Scott has issued a statement after a shooting with multiple victims asking “all Floridians to pray for the families impacted by this senseless act of violence.”

In his statement Monday, Scott says the Orlando community has been challenged like never before. And he says he and his wife, Ann, are praying for the families who lost loved ones in the shooting reported about 8 a.m. Monday.

Scott’s comments about the Orlando area’s challenges were in reference to the shooting on June 12, 2016, at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. The gay nightclub was the site of the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.