YOUNGSTOWN — Prosecutors have rested their case in the aggravated murder trial of David Hackett in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Hackett, 54, acting as his own lawyer, is calling three rebuttal witnesses and then closing arguments are expected.

Hackett is accused in connection with the October 2013 stabbing death of Collena Carpenter, 30, of Homeworth in Columbiana County. She was stabbed more than 70 times near West Avenue.

Hackett is charged with aggravated murder, kidnapping and rape. Judge John Durkin is hearing the case.