JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Prosecution rests in case of 2013 stabbing death


Published: Mon, June 5, 2017 @ 1:56 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Prosecutors have rested their case in the aggravated murder trial of David Hackett in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Hackett, 54, acting as his own lawyer, is calling three rebuttal witnesses and then closing arguments are expected.

Hackett is accused in connection with the October 2013 stabbing death of Collena Carpenter, 30, of Homeworth in Columbiana County. She was stabbed more than 70 times near West Avenue.

Hackett is charged with aggravated murder, kidnapping and rape. Judge John Durkin is hearing the case.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes