POLAND

The township has joined a growing list of Ohio communities in banning medical marijuana grow sites now that a state law legalizing medical marijuana has taken effect.

The board of trustees unanimously voted Monday to approve a resolution to “prohibit marijuana cultivators, processors or dispensaries” within the unincorporated area of the township.

Trustee Eric Ungaro proposed the prohibition, and spoke out adamantly against allowing medical marijuana cultivators to operate in the township.

“I just don’t want any kid to ever believe there’s anything acceptable with marijuana,” he said.

He noted the ways the township has strengthened its anti-drug efforts in the last several years, such as installing a prescription drug drop-off box at the government center, placing a school resource officer in the schools, and being the site of numerous Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force drug raids.

“Now we’re just sending another anti-drug message,” he said.

Trustees Bob Lidle and Joanne Wollet also voiced their opposition to allowing cultivators to open businesses here.

“I did research this and found that essentially there is no [financial] benefit to Poland Township,” said Lidle.



“I just feel that this isn’t a good fit for Poland Township,” Wollet agreed.

The state currently is fielding applications for large medical marijuana cultivator licenses. It will license 12. Another 12 licenses will be given to small-scale cultivators.

Medical marijuana sales became legal last year after Gov. John Kasich signed a law authorizing doctors to recommend cannabis for patients with certain medical conditions.