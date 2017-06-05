Staff report

POLAND

P&S Bakery Inc., of Poland, is recalling about 2,959 pounds of a pepperoni product that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically clear meat casing used in food production, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Friday.

The frozen, ready-to-eat, beef and pork pepperoni roll was produced March 29, 2017. The following product is subject to recall:



5.25-oz. clear plastic-wrapped packages containing one piece of Gia Russa brand “DOUBLE STUFFED Pepperoni Roll PEPPERONI & MOZZARELLA,” with lot/case code 17088.

The product subject to recall bears establishment number “EST. 27274” inside the USDA mark of inspection. This item was shipped to distributors and retail locations in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.































The problem was discovered after the firm received consumer complaints through one of its distributors.