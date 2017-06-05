YOUNGSTOWN

A group of pastors said today they “strongly oppose” any marijuana growing facilities in the city.

The pastors said at a press conference outside city hall that the state’s decision to legalize medical marijuana will eventually lead to the legalization of recreational marijuana and that will have devastating results for Youngstown.

City council heard May 15 from five groups wanting to grow medical marijuana in Youngstown. The meeting was informational. The state will grant licenses, probably in September, to 24 growers statewide.

“We have a great concern [medical marijuana] is leading to recreational marijuana,” said the Rev. Al Yanno, pastor of Metro Assembly of God on South Avenue.

