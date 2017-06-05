YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a man arrested Saturday on a gun charge after a weapon was found behind a North Side home said he was only behind the home because he had to go to the bathroom.

Reports said officers were trying to pull over Damon Irby, 41, of Youngstown, about 5:50 p.m. for a suspended license, when he stopped in front of a home in the 400 block of Catalina Avenue and ran behind the home, holding his waist as he did.

When officers saw Irby coming down the drive, he told them the house was his uncle's and he only stopped because he had to go to the bathroom and "couldn't hold it anymore."

Police went behind the house and found a loaded semiautomatic handgun.

Irby was arrested on a charge of carrying concealed weapons. Reports said he continued to tell police on his way to the jail he was only behind the house to go to the bathroom.