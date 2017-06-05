JOBS
Jewish Youngstown is topic of Bites and Bits


Published: Mon, June 5, 2017 @ 8:08 a.m.

Youngstown

Bites and Bits, hosted by Mahoning Valley Historical Society, will take place at noon June 15 at Tyler History Center, 325 W. Federal St.

Local author and historian Tom Welsh will discuss the history of the Jewish community of the Mahoning Valley, which is one of the oldest in Ohio.

Participants may take their own lunches or purchase the $6 Bites and Bits lunch special at Overture Cafe, which is across the street from the center. Coffee, soda and water are available for purchase at the center.

There is daily parking for $2.50 next to the center. Money should be placed in the numbered slot which corresponds to the parking space in use, in the white box on the Federal Street sidewalk.

For information, call the society at 330-743-2589, or visit www.mahoninghistory.org.

