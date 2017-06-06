JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Hubbard taking a second look at ban on medical-marijuana facilities


Published: Mon, June 5, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

HUBBARD — City council may revise a proposed ban on medical-marijuana facilities to accommodate a dispensary looking to set up shop in the city.

An Ohio law legalizing medical-marijuana took effect in September 2016, but the state’s medical-marijuana program is not required to become fully operational until September 2018.

Municipalities and townships have the option to limit the number medical-marijuana businesses in their jurisdictions or ban them completely.

Last month, council introduced an ordinance that would forbid medical-marijuana businesses within city limits. The ordinance, however, would not prohibit using medical marijuana in Hubbard if it is legally obtained elsewhere. Violation would be punishable as a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

Several council members indicated they will reconsider the ban after a presentation tonight by businesswomen Terrie and Trina Rich, who are seeking a license from the state for a dispensary where medical-marijuana would be sold.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes