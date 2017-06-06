HUBBARD — City council may revise a proposed ban on medical-marijuana facilities to accommodate a dispensary looking to set up shop in the city.

An Ohio law legalizing medical-marijuana took effect in September 2016, but the state’s medical-marijuana program is not required to become fully operational until September 2018.

Municipalities and townships have the option to limit the number medical-marijuana businesses in their jurisdictions or ban them completely.

Last month, council introduced an ordinance that would forbid medical-marijuana businesses within city limits. The ordinance, however, would not prohibit using medical marijuana in Hubbard if it is legally obtained elsewhere. Violation would be punishable as a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

Several council members indicated they will reconsider the ban after a presentation tonight by businesswomen Terrie and Trina Rich, who are seeking a license from the state for a dispensary where medical-marijuana would be sold.

