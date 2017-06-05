YOUNGSTOWN — Help Hotline Crisis Center Inc. today announced a name change: Help Network of Northeast Ohio.

Help Hotline CEO Vince Brancaccio explained that in the decades since the crisis center was founded in 1971, its services have expanded well beyond crisis prevention.

Residents of Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Lake, and Ashtabula counties, as well as callers from around the country to the national suicide prevention hotline, today use the center’s services. Brancaccio said the new name reflects the diversity of services the agency offers.

“The old name, just the name itself, represents a crisis hotline,” he said. “It doesn’t speak to all those other services. The agency had grown.”

Those services relate to mental health, substance abuse, veterans’ assistance, homelessness, victims’ assistance, utilities assistance, health, housing, food, seniors, special needs, and more.

The rebranding initiative also includes a new website: www.HelpNetworkNEO.org.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com