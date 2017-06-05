YOUNGSTOWN

Testimony continues today in the murder trial of David Hackett in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Hackett, 54, of New York Avenue, is charged with aggravated murder, kidnapping and rape for the Oct. 13, 2013, murder of Collena Carpenter, 30, of Homeworth in Columbiana County.

Carpenter was found near West Avenue with over 70 stab wounds to her body.

Hackett is acting as his own lawyer.

Judge John Durkin is hearing the case.