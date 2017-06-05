JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Hackett murder trial continues today; he's his own defense counsel


Published: Mon, June 5, 2017 @ 10:19 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Testimony continues today in the murder trial of David Hackett in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Hackett, 54, of New York Avenue, is charged with aggravated murder, kidnapping and rape for the Oct. 13, 2013, murder of Collena Carpenter, 30, of Homeworth in Columbiana County.

Carpenter was found near West Avenue with over 70 stab wounds to her body.

Hackett is acting as his own lawyer.

Judge John Durkin is hearing the case.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes