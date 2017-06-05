CANFIELD

Rising country music star Chris Young will headline a show at the Canfield Fair grandstand on Sept. 4 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $26.50, $36.50, $46.50 and $56.50 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 1-800-745-3000 or on the Ticketmaster mobile app. Tickets can also be purchased at the Canfield Fair administration building. Go to canfieldfair.com for information.

Young, a Grammy-nominated artist, recently completed a tour with Jason Aldean. His nine No. 1 hits include “I’m Comin’ Over,” “Sober Saturday Night” and “The Man I Want to Be.”

The fair previously announced that Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Mellencamp will headline a Sept. 3 concert at the grandstand. Tickets for that show range from $39.50 to $99.50 and are on sale now.

There will be only two grandstand concerts this year