JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Chris Young to headline concert at Canfield Fair


Published: Mon, June 5, 2017 @ 12:04 p.m.

CANFIELD

Rising country music star Chris Young will headline a show at the Canfield Fair grandstand on Sept. 4 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $26.50, $36.50, $46.50 and $56.50 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 1-800-745-3000 or on the Ticketmaster mobile app. Tickets can also be purchased at the Canfield Fair administration building. Go to canfieldfair.com for information.

Young, a Grammy-nominated artist, recently completed a tour with Jason Aldean. His nine No. 1 hits include “I’m Comin’ Over,” “Sober Saturday Night” and “The Man I Want to Be.”

The fair previously announced that Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Mellencamp will headline a Sept. 3 concert at the grandstand. Tickets for that show range from $39.50 to $99.50 and are on sale now.

There will be only two grandstand concerts this year

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes