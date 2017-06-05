BOARDMAN — Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley created the Boardman Subaru and Fellman Family Waiting Room in recognition of $250,000 in gifts and pledges to the Vision for Our Valley’s Children campaign. The space is right inside the main entrance to the hospital’s new Beeghly campus Building A expansion, which is scheduled to open in July.

Over the past three years, Boardman Subaru has raised more than $100,000 for Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley through its annual “Share the Love” campaign. Boardman Subaru recently committed to naming the hospital as its charity partner through 2020 along with pledging to raise an additional $150,000.

“Boardman Subaru is an exemplary community partner, and we’re so pleased that they recognize and support the value Akron Children’s brings to the Mahoning Valley,” said JoAnn Stock, senior director of development, Akron Children’s Hospital Foundation.

The Vision for Our Valley’s Children Campaign, which launched on the fifth anniversary of the opening of the hospital’s Beeghly campus in December 2013, is designed to provide philanthropic support for the Mahoning Valley Strategic Growth Plan. To date, it has raised $14.5 million toward its goal of $25 million by 2020. All funds raised go toward supporting focus areas of basic annual needs, facility and campus improvements, people and programs, and legacy and endowment.

"We are honored and privileged to support and partner with Akron Children's Hospital Mahoning Valley. Their level of caring for children is unparalleled,“ said Rob Fellman, owner, Boardman Subaru.

For more information about naming opportunities in the new building or the Vision for Our Valley’s Children campaign, contact Stock at 330-746-9122 or at jstock@chmca.org.