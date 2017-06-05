AUSTINTOWN — Three face charges on drug offenses following a traffic stop early Saturday morning.

Police pulled over Andrew Lakatos, 29, of Austintown, on state Route 46 and reportedly smelled marijuana. Also in the car were Angel Savage, 25, and Jamie Lee Gilmore, 40, both of New Castle, Pa., who police said were visibly anxious.

Police ordered the occupants out of the vehicle and conducted a search. Savage was sitting on a container containing eight pills of Meloxicam, a prescription drug used to treat arthritis. She claimed responsibility for the pills and told police she was holding them for a friend.

Gilmore reportedly had three burnt spoons and two syringes in her purse.

Police also found a container with several burnt glass pipes and a bag of marijuana in the driver's side door, but Lakatos claimed he didn't know they were there.

Savage was charged with possession of dangerous drugs, Lakatos was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and Gilmore was charged with possession of drug abuse instruments instruments and drug paraphernalia.