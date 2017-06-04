— Staff report

Locals and runners from Pittsburgh to West Virginia took part in the first Youngstown Marathon on Sunday.

Race Director Courtney Poullas said more than 1,200 people participated between the marathon, half marathon, 5K and the kids run.

Temperatures in the 60s, overcast skies and shade provided from the trees of Mill Creek Park made conditions ideal for runners.

Tony Migliozzi of North Canton won the full marathon, finishing the 26.2 miles in just over two hours and 36 minutes while his girlfriend, Sara Polatas was the first female finisher, completing her race in three hours and 11 minutes.

Read more about the marathon in Monday's edition of The Vindicator or online at Vindy.com.