AUSTINTOWN

Ask Tiffany Aliberti why she’s eyeing a career as a pediatrician and you can expect a basic response with none of the trimmings.

“I really like kids,” she said.

Before embarking on additional schooling to reach her aspirations, Aliberti did something else she

really likes that was anything but elementary, and promises to get her a major step closer to her long-term goal: She earned her diploma.

“I’m excited, and I’ve worked so hard,” Aliberti said before she was among the graduates who accepted their diplomas during the Austintown Fitch High School Class of 2017 commencement Saturday morning at the school.

Soon after taking home her diploma, Aliberti, who was the senior class president and a valedictorian, will again hit the books. Beginning June 12, she will enter a two-year program at Kent State University, then transfer to Northeast Ohio Medical University for four years, she explained.

Having earned good grades and moving to the next phase of his life were foremost in Joseph Blankenship’s mind.

“I want to go to Eastern Gateway Community College for two years for criminal justice and then transfer to Youngstown State University,” said Blankenship, whose top career choice is being a police officer.

“Friends,” Blankenship added when asked what he probably will miss most about his Fitch experiences. “My parents said, ‘Close friends stay with you.’ ”

The class’s 13 valedictorians gave brief testimonials that were emotional at times, humorous at others. They thanked parents, teachers, faculty members and advisors for their help and encouragement, discussed a few challenges they faced, shared fond recollections and encouraged their fellow grads to continue to educate themselves.

Read more about the event in Sunday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.