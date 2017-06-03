— The Champion High School baseball team lived up to its name Saturday as the Golden Flashes became state champions.

The Golden Flashes defeated previously unbeaten Berlin Hiland, 1-0, behind Andrew Russell's complete-game shutout in the Division III state final at Huntington Park.

Russell scattered seven hits in the victory and made the Golden Flashes' first-inning run stand up against the Hawks (31-1).

Champion's Lucas Nasonti — the Golden Flashes' first batter of the game — was hit by a pitch and eventually scored the game's only run on Michael Turner's single.

It is the first state title in Champion baseball history.

The school's softball team plays for a Division III state title at 4 p.m. today at Akron's Firestone Stadium. Champion (31-2) will meet defending state champion Wheelersburg (25-2).

The Golden Flashes are seeking their seventh state championship in softball.

Return to Vindy.com and read Sunday's Vindicator sports section for complete details on both Champion teams.