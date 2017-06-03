JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Champion wins Division III state baseball title


Published: Sat, June 3, 2017 @ 12:50 p.m.

COLUMBUS — The Champion High School baseball team lived up to its name Saturday as the Golden Flashes became state champions.

The Golden Flashes defeated previously unbeaten Berlin Hiland, 1-0, behind Andrew Russell's complete-game shutout in the Division III state final at Huntington Park.

Russell scattered seven hits in the victory and made the Golden Flashes' first-inning run stand up against the Hawks (31-1).

Champion's Lucas Nasonti — the Golden Flashes' first batter of the game — was hit by a pitch and eventually scored the game's only run on Michael Turner's single.

It is the first state title in Champion baseball history.

The school's softball team plays for a Division III state title at 4 p.m. today at Akron's Firestone Stadium. Champion (31-2) will meet defending state champion Wheelersburg (25-2).

The Golden Flashes are seeking their seventh state championship in softball.

Return to Vindy.com and read Sunday's Vindicator sports section for complete details on both Champion teams.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes