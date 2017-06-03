JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

CHAMPION SOFTBALL LIVE/Champion leads 3-1 after 6


Published: Sat, June 3, 2017 @ 6:23 p.m.

Champion vs. Wheelersburg

AKRON

6:21 p.m.

Wheelersburg scores a run in 6th to reduce Champion's lead to 3-1.

6:02 p.m.

Champion strands Alayna Fell at third in the 6th, remain ahead 3-0 over Wheelersburg.

5:48 p.m.

Champion executes double play to end fourth with a 3-0 lead.

5:35 p.m.

Neither team scored in third inning as Champion leads Wheelersburg 3-0.

McKenzie Zigmont has four strikeouts, three of them courtesy of her change-up that has the Pirates baffled.

5:15 p.m.

Champion's lead increases to 3-0 as Molly Williams' sacrifice fly scores Carly Swipas in the second.

5:01 p.m.

Champion scores twice in top of first. Abbi White's two-out single to right is key blow.

4:45 p.m.

Champion and Wheelersburg about to start game for Division III softball crown.

Champion won crown in 2015 and Wheelersburg in 2016.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes