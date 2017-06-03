AKRON
6:21 p.m.
Wheelersburg scores a run in 6th to reduce Champion's lead to 3-1.
6:02 p.m.
Champion strands Alayna Fell at third in the 6th, remain ahead 3-0 over Wheelersburg.
5:48 p.m.
Champion executes double play to end fourth with a 3-0 lead.
5:35 p.m.
Neither team scored in third inning as Champion leads Wheelersburg 3-0.
McKenzie Zigmont has four strikeouts, three of them courtesy of her change-up that has the Pirates baffled.
5:15 p.m.
Champion's lead increases to 3-0 as Molly Williams' sacrifice fly scores Carly Swipas in the second.
5:01 p.m.
Champion scores twice in top of first. Abbi White's two-out single to right is key blow.
4:45 p.m.
Champion and Wheelersburg about to start game for Division III softball crown.
Champion won crown in 2015 and Wheelersburg in 2016.
