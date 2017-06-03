AKRON

6:21 p.m.

Wheelersburg scores a run in 6th to reduce Champion's lead to 3-1.

6:02 p.m.

Champion strands Alayna Fell at third in the 6th, remain ahead 3-0 over Wheelersburg.

5:48 p.m.

Champion executes double play to end fourth with a 3-0 lead.



5:35 p.m.

Neither team scored in third inning as Champion leads Wheelersburg 3-0.

McKenzie Zigmont has four strikeouts, three of them courtesy of her change-up that has the Pirates baffled.

5:15 p.m.

Champion's lead increases to 3-0 as Molly Williams' sacrifice fly scores Carly Swipas in the second.

5:01 p.m.

Champion scores twice in top of first. Abbi White's two-out single to right is key blow.

4:45 p.m.

Champion and Wheelersburg about to start game for Division III softball crown.

Champion won crown in 2015 and Wheelersburg in 2016.