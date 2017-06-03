JOBS
YPD finds guns, cash, drugs in West Side raid


Published: Fri, June 2, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Police found six guns in a West Side home Thursday while serving a search warrant investigating drug activity.

The guns – four handguns, a sawed-off .12-gauge shotgun and an AR-15 assault rifle – were found at about 6:45 p.m. at a 228 S. Portland Ave. home by members of the vice squad and the Community Police Unit.

The guns were in a third-floor room that was locked. Police had to pry the door open after a man in the house refused to give them the key.

Also found in the home was ammunition, cash, 2 ounces of suspected cocaine with a street value of about $3,000 and fentanyl.

Read more about the case in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

