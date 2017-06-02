BOARDMAN — A Youngstown woman faces a criminal charge in connection with a drug overdose she reportedly suffered.

Township police arrested Breona Layton, 24, of Southern Boulevard, on Thursday on a warrant for inducing panic.

According to a police report, the charge stems from an April 25 incident in which police, fire and ambulance workers were called to a Southern Boulevard address in reference to an unresponsive woman.

There, responders reportedly found a man attempting to wake the woman, later identified as Layton, who was unconscious in the restroom.

The man reportedly told police Layton has a history of heroin use.

She was revived with Narcan, a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. Layton denied using any drugs, according to the report.

Police did not find any "obvious signs of drug usage" in the room.