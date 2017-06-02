NORTH JACKSON

Engines will roar and bodies will shine during the 5th Annual Car Show from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at First Federated Church, 10786 Mahoning Ave. Vehicles of every type from classic and antique cars, custom vans to motorcycles will be showcased.

“Our goal is to raise at least $3,000 to help support Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard food pantry,” explains show organizer Christina Roberts. Registration is a $10 donation to show off your car.

A 50-50 drawing and basket raffles of hundreds of prizes is all part of the fun. The event is free and open to the public. “We feed over 2,000 people (ID required) each year, and it takes $10,000 to do that,” says Pastor Jack Acri. “We’re grateful for the support of sponsors and donors to be able to feed so many.” The food pantry is open the second and fourth Saturday every month from 10 a.m. to noon. Volunteers distribute more than 30,000 pounds of food annually. First Federated Church is an inclusive congregation on the web at firstfederatedchurch.net and Facebook.