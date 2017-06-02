WARREN — The city had another armed robbery and an attempted robbery Thursday night/Friday morning.

Police arrested a juvenile in an attempted robbery at the North End Market but did not making an arrest in an apparent armed robbery at the Subway restaurant on Parkman Road.

Police were called to the North End Market on North Park Avenue at 12:03 a.m. by employees who could see someone standing out back wearing a mask and believed they were about to be robbed.

When officers arrived, they found a juvenile male near the store who had a BB gun in his pants and a blue bandana around his neck.

After viewing surveillance footage of the male, they took him to the juvenile justice center, charged with attempted robbery.

A police report did not give the juvenile's name, age or address.

At 6:55 p.m. Thursday, a man with blond hair and a red hat, plaid shirt in his late-20s to early-30s walked into the Subway restaurant.

He appeared to have a gun under his shirt and demanded money while saying he had a gun.

He got about $375 from the register and ran southbound on Parkman.

There have been numerous armed robberies in the city in the past few weeks.