WARREN — The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office has ruled the Feb. 27 death of Rachel Cella, 27, of Edgewater Drive in Mecca Township, to have been accidental, the result of hypothermia.

Cella’s body was found in a ditch Feb. 27 along state Route 46, not far from her home and the Lake Tavern, where she walked away from a friend without her purse and cellphone late Feb. 25.

The coroner’s office said earlier there were no indications of foul play on her body, but a ruling on her death would have to wait until toxicology and other results had been obtained.

Cella’s mother reported Cella missing Feb. 26.