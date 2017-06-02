WARREN — The 12-citizen Trumbull County Budget Review Committee today released a seven-page report detailing recommendations for cutting costs and increasing some taxes.

The committee outlined at least $2 million in cost reductions but also recommended a decrease in property taxes combined with a half percent sales-tax increase.

That would raise revenues by $10 million annually, the committee said.

The report, delivered to the county commissioners this morning, reiterate an earlier letter suggesting what are likely to be controversial cuts to employee benefits, such as eliminating the county’s payment of 90 percent of some employees’ portion of their retirement contribution and taking health care language out of all collective bargaining agreements.

It recommends revising the work day for county employees, which the document says requires them to only work 6.5 hours out of an 8-hour day.

It suggests hiring a county administrator “qualified by experience and educational training” to oversee day-to-day operations and coordinate with elected officials and department heads. This person would “carefully review all new potential hires for all county departments” and “oversee annual employee performance evaluations."

This is a breaking news story. Watch Vindy.com for updates.