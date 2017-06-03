WARREN

The 12-citizen Trumbull County Budget Review Committee released a seven-page report recommending at least $2 million in cost savings, $2.6 million in property-tax cuts but $12.6 million more in sales taxes.

The net result of the tax reductions and increases would be $10 million of additional revenue per year, but the report, released Friday, says it is “imperative to curtail costs prior to any increase in the sales-tax rate.”

It adds if a sales-tax increase is implemented, the money should not go for personnel.

The report, delivered to the county commissioners and others, reiterated earlier suggestions for cuts to employee benefits, such as no longer paying 90 percent of employees’ share of retirement payments and taking health care language out of collective-bargaining agreements.

Auditor Adrian Biviano declined to discuss the report, and Commissioners Dan Polivka, Mauro Cantalamessa and Frank Fuda said they need more time to study it before commenting.

The report recommends revising the workday for county employees, which the document says is 6.5 hours per day with a one-hour paid lunch and two 15-minute breaks.

It suggests hiring a county administrator “qualified by experience and educational training” to oversee daily operations. The administrator would “carefully review all new potential hires for all county departments” and “oversee annual employee performance evaluations.”

