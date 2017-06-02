JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Solicitations issued for Ohio opioid grants, tech challenge


Published: Fri, June 2, 2017 @ 1:05 p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio has released its requests for proposals involving scientific breakthroughs that could help solve the U.S. opioid crisis and for the manager of a related technology challenge.

The Ohio Third Frontier Commission says solicitations issued Thursday keep with the state’s accelerated timetable.

Republican Gov. John Kasich called for $20 million in commission investments during his April State of the State address. The panel agreed May 24 to move forward.

It will award up to $12 million in competitive research-and-development grants and launch an $8 million innovation challenge.

The requests seek grant applicants and a manager for the challenge. It is being modeled after the Head Health competition launched by the NFL, Under Armour and GE to address traumatic brain injuries.

Ohio leads the nation in opioid-related overdose deaths.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes