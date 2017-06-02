JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Pennsylvania dad dies after kindergarten party scuffle


Published: Fri, June 2, 2017 @ 9:56 a.m.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Police say a Pennsylvania man was hosting a kindergarten graduation party for his son and several other children when he was fatally shot.

Witnesses tell state police that a fight or rough play between the victim’s 6-year-old son and another 6-year-old led to an argument between adults at a Wednesday evening party in Hanover Township, near Wilkes-Barre. Authorities say the argument ended with 27-year-old Tremaine Jamison, of New York City, shooting 29-year-old Devon Brown in the head.

Online court records show troopers have charged Jamison with criminal homicide and possessing a prohibited weapon. Police say Jamison lives in Harlem and that authorities are searching for him.

Court records don’t list a defense attorney.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes