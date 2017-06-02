JOBS
Ohio man charged in slaying of woman whose body found in trunk


Published: Fri, June 2, 2017 @ 2:06 p.m.

FREMONT, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio man has been arrested in the slaying of a woman whose body was found in the trunk of her car more than two years ago.

The Blade newspaper in Toledo reports 48-year-old Daniel Myers was arrested Thursday at a northern Ohio campground and charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and kidnapping in the slaying of Heather Bogle.

The Sandusky County sheriff says Myers and the 28-year-old Bogle worked together at a Whirlpool plant in Clyde. Sheriff Chris Hilton says the arrest came after electronic communications led to a search of the campground. He says a motive hasn’t been determined.

Bogle’s body was found the day after she was reported missing in April 2015. She was shot twice and beaten.

