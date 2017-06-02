CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s environmental watchdog agency has increased the proposed penalty for the builder of a high-pressure natural gas pipeline after tests found diesel fuel in drilling mud spilled in a wetland.

The Canton Repository reports the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday it’s proposing to raise the penalty against Rover pipeline builder Energy Transfer from $430,000 to $914,000. The agency has ordered the company to monitor groundwater near the spill area and a quarry where mud was dumped.

The newspaper reports the quarry is near a well that supplies drinking water to 40,000 Stark County customers.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said it wants records related to mud disposal preserved for the $4.2 billion project.

An Energy Transfer spokeswoman says the company is cooperating with both agencies.