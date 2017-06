BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BAIRD, ZACHARY R 8/2/1991 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Disorderly Conduct



CHARLTON, LEQUAN NEIL 8/31/1998 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

CLAY, MALIK BUYRON 1/15/1997 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

DIRENZO, GREGORY CRUZ JR 11/14/1986 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Parole Violation



GREEN, CORDAYA 12/21/1994 HUMILITY OF MARY HEALTH PARTNERS PD Aggravated Menacing



GRIFFIN, TROY 1/1/1998 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Theft



HIGHLEY, CODY ALLEN 4/4/1994 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



HORVATOVICH, LAUREN MARIE 12/1/1989 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



JOHNSON, VERNON WALLACE JR 2/28/1994 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of P.O.

LILLY, MARK L 4/21/1990 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

MERCER, WHITNEY MEGHAN 5/7/1985 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Probation Violation

TINSLEY, JAMES 9/17/1980 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. FRA Suspension

TINSLEY, JAMES A. 9/17/1980 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. FRA Suspension

TRGOVCICH, AUSTIN JOSEPH 8/24/1993 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



UNDERWOOD, RAESHAWNA LYNN 3/8/1981 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

WOLFE, JERONICA A 1/17/1973 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Violate Protection Order or Consent Agreement

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ARTIST, ASHLEE JABREA 10/20/1992 5/31/2017 BONDED OUT



BELCHER, HEATHER LYNN 4/24/1977 5/31/2017 TIME SERVED



BELFORD, WILIAM DUSTIN 3/2/1985 5/25/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



BEST, CHAD NILE 2/11/1991 5/3/2017 TIME SERVED



CALLIHAN, NICOLE RAE 11/3/1983 5/31/2017 BONDED OUT



CARRERA, CHAZ CONSTANTINO 10/12/1984 5/26/2017 TIME SERVED



CARTER, ARTHUR 9/19/1973 6/1/2017 BONDED OUT

CLARK, STEVEN M 3/8/1974 5/30/2017 TIME SERVED



COPE, STEPHEN P 3/10/1987 5/4/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

CRAFT, OSHAI LAMONT 4/21/1993 5/30/2017 BONDED OUT

FIGUEROA, JOHNNATHEN 11/28/1997 3/20/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



FRYE, BRENDA KAY 11/23/1965 6/1/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



GEIGER, BRIAN LA MAR 11/17/1976 5/2/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



GLENN, MILTON CHRISTOPHER JR 10/20/1977 5/28/2017 BONDED OUT

GRIM, TRUMAN R 10/9/1972 5/31/2017 BONDED OUT



HEATH, FELICA MARIE 3/24/1989 5/25/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



HOGAN, STEPHEN EDWARD 10/13/1969 5/19/2017 BONDED OUT



HOYT, DEMARIO ALEXANDER 5/11/1995 5/29/2017 BONDED OUT



JOHNSON, LEE EDWARD III 6/28/1994 5/1/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



JONES, GLEN 4/12/1976 6/1/2017 BONDED OUT



LIVERMORE, LACEY A 7/8/1990 6/1/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



LOVE, DESHANNON LEETEE 5/9/1978 5/23/2017 BONDED OUT



MCNAIR, CATEZ L 10/17/1972 5/23/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



MILES, LEAH KATELYN 2/23/1992 3/20/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

MOUNTAIN, BRITTANY NICOLE 2/3/1986 5/31/2017 BONDED OUT



NORRIS, CORTNEY CELESTE 1/1/1977 5/31/2017 BONDED OUT



ROBINSON, SABRINA M 1/5/1981 2/2/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

RUDY, JANET CAROL 5/24/1990 5/29/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



SNYDER, ROBERT WILLIAM 3/14/1960 5/22/2017 TIME SERVED



TUTWILER, TAWANN MAURICE 7/12/1986 5/26/2017 BONDED OUT



VANGUNDY, SARAH 1/10/1985 4/4/2017 TIME SERVED



VANHORN, DEVIN KRISTOFER 10/28/1992 5/31/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY