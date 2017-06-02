LIBERTY — From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Liberty Street under Interstate 80 will be closed for bridge construction. The detour will be Motor Inn Drive to Belmont Avenue.

After that closure, Liberty Street between Motor Inn Drive and Belmont Avenue will be restricted to one lane for bridge construction through late August, with traffic maintained by a traffic signal.

This work is part of a $91.5 million project to widen Interstate 80 between state Routes 11 and 193. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by late July 2018.