YOUNGSTOWN

Temple Emmanuel Seventh Day Adventist Church will have their third annual International Food Fair from 1 to 4 p.m. June 4 at the Youngstown YWCA, 25 W. Rayen Ave. The event will feature food from the U.S.A., Jamaica, Canada, Mexico, Africa, Puerto Rico, China and others.

There will be prizes, giveaways, music and activities for all ages. The cost is $15 for ages 15 and up, $10 for ages three to 12, and children two and under eat for free. The proceeds will benefit church activities and a portion will be donated to the Women’s Entrepreneurship Program of the Youngstown Business Incubator.