Lake Milton

Craig Beach Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual safety day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the volunteer fire department, 1797 Grandview Road, Lake Milton (in Craig Beach Village). Representatives from University Hospitals will provide free screenings of cholesterol, glucose and blood pressure.

Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office will have a K-9 demonstration and representatives of the Ohio State highway Patrol and the Ohio Department of Transportation will also be there. All are welcome.