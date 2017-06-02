LISBON

Do computers have you stumped? Does sitting down at a computer make you nervous? Lepper Library, 303 E. Lincoln Way is offering free basic computer assistance every Monday in June from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Some topics may include basic computer skills, intro to e-mail, creating a word document and basic uses of internet explorer. No computer experience is necessary. The first class on June 5 will cover how to use a smart device. Call 330-424-3117 to register or for more information on free computer assistance.