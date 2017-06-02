LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kathy Griffin's attorney says the comedian has been contacted by the Secret Service in the wake of her controversial photo shoot in which she posed with the likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.

Atty. Lisa Bloom says Griffin has retained a criminal attorney, who also appeared at a news conference today in which Griffin apologized again for the images. Griffin said she is the subject of a Secret Service investigation, but did not provide any further information about the inquiry or if she was cooperating.

Griffin says she will not refrain from joking about Trump in the future.

Since the comedian posed with a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head, she has been fired from her annual gig hosting CNN's New Year's Eve special and several performances have been canceled at venues across the U.S.

Meanwhile, Sen. Al Franken has dis-invited Griffin from an event promoting his new book, "Giant of the Senate."

Franken says he has heard from constituents "who were rightfully offended," leading the Minnesota Democrat to change his mind from earlier, when he had said she was still welcome.

He says he takes seriously that Minnesotans were upset by her behavior, which he characterizes as "inappropriate and not something that should be anywhere" in the national discourse.