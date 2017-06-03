YOUNGSTOWN

CEO Krish Mohip’s new summer school program has almost tripled last year’s student participation.

In summer 2016, Timothy Filipovich, chief of academics, accountability and assessment, said about 460 students participated and this summer 1,280 have registered so far.

This year’s summer school will offer three programs in an attempt to fit each child’s need.

Summer school is free. It includes enrichment, education, and intervention opportunities as well as free meals and transportation.

One of the programs is for senior students who didn’t pass the Ohio Graduation Test requirements to receive a diploma,

“We call it an ‘OGT Blitz,’” Filipovich said. “This is our way of offering opportunity for intervention.”

The program is running from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. until Friday at Choffin Career and Technical Center, 200 E. Wood St.

Another summer-school program is for high-school students who are behind on their credits to achieve graduation on time.

“They will take courses to make up credits online in the APEX curriculum,” Filipovich said.

Another option in Mohip’s new summer-school program for all students is intervention or enrichment opportunities for the state-mandated American Institutes for Research tests.

The AIR tests require students to accumulate a minimum of 18 total points on a number of tests to graduate.

Each summer-school program comes with free lunch and breakfast for all students.

Younger students, however, have longer summer-school days – from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Read more about the programs in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.